175 nominations filed from Prabhag 6, 12, 13 and 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the final day for filing nomination papers for the municipal corporation elections, a total of 147 nominations were filed in election returning office (ERO) No. 3, taking the overall tally to 175 nominations.

As many as 63 nomination papers were filed from Prabhag No. 13 alone. Most of the candidates belong to the AIMIM and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, while comparatively fewer candidates are from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Queues of aspirant candidates had formed even before the office opened in the morning. The last nomination paper was accepted at 5.30 pm.

Candidates were seen struggling to submit the required documents along with their nomination papers amid the rush. Many had to make frantic last-minute efforts to complete the process, and several received their ‘B’ forms late. Adequate police security was deployed at the office, with election returning office (ERO) No. 3 officials including officer Venkat Rathod, tehsildar Umesh Patil and Shivanand Bidwe present throughout the day.