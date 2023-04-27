17K persons benefitted under PM SVANidhi scheme in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad said Maharashtra secures fourth position in implementing the Prime Minister SVANidhi (a special Micro-Credit Facility) Scheme. Hence the banks should come forward and arrange for the funds so that the urban poor could start businesses and ensure his/her economic progress. The scheme has benefitted 17,208 persons staying within the municipal corporation limit.

Karad was speaking at the function organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir to distribute loans to the beneficiaries under the scheme. Deputy General Manager (State Bank of India) Ravi Kumar Verma, additional municipal commissioners Ranjit Patil, Ravindra Nikam, Rahul Suryawanshi, deputy collector Rameshwar Rodge, Ashok Kayande, Rohidas Durkulkar and others were present on the occasion.

Karad said, “There was a target of granting loans to 14,740 beneficiaries, but the administration concerned received 30,447 applications. Hence 24,597 applications were recommended for loans, out of which, 17,208 applications have been sanctioned. Meanwhile, 13,754 persons obtained a loan to become Atmanirbhar. Each beneficiary can obtain a loan of Rs 10,000 in the first phase and later on can procure a loan from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 in phases. The ratio of non-performing asset (NPA) is also less.”

Meanwhile, 604 persons have applied for a loan of Rs 50,000 each and 16,080 for a loan of Rs 20,000 each.

The cheques of the loan amount were distributed to the beneficiaries on the occasion. The beneficiaries, citizens and representatives of different banks were present in large numbers.