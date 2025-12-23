18 NSS volunteers selected for Utkarsh Festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Somnath Khade, Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, said that 18 volunteers were selected for the Utkarsh Festival through a selection camp held on Tuesday.

Utkarsh, the State-level social and cultural competition will be organised at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University, Solapur, between January 4 and 7, 2025.

The NSS Department of the university hosted the selection camp in the campus today in which 95 volunteers from various colleges of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Dharashiv districts participated. Of them, 9 male and 9 female volunteers were selected.

For this selection, the criteria included categories such as conceptual dance, street play, group song, Indian folk instrument playing, instrumental music, Powada, Bharud, Bhajan, elocution, and poetry.

The judges were Director of NSS Dr Somnath Khade, Dr Santosh Galphade, Dr Dnyaneshwar Sonawane, Dr Pritesh Kalan, Dr Ajay Patil, Dr Kiran Gaikwad, District Coordinator Dr Anant Kangare and others were present.