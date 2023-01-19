18 UG courses results declared within time

Aurangabad:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the result of 18 undergraduate courses within time until January 18.

Director of BoEE Dr Ganesh Manza said that the winter sessions examination began on November 22 and ended in December. He said that the result of 18 courses including B A, and B Com were declared until January 18. Dr Ganesh Manza said that the pending result of B Sc is likely to be declared on January 21. He claimed that the results of UG courses were announced within the deadline.

Schedule of backlog & regular papers clashes

The university started conducting postgraduate and undergraduate (only professional) courses examination on Tuesday. Those students who failed during the last semester are taking backlog papers along with regular papers.

As per the schedule, the students of B A- LLB will have to appear for the back paper of the sixth semester and regular papers of the ninth semester at the same time and on the same day.

The students were worried about losing the opportunity to appear for the examination of the regular semester’s paper. Some students rushed to Examination Department, so, the problem of two papers schedule resolved

But, the students will appear for the backlog paper on the subject of family Law’ of the sixth semester between 10 am and 1 pm on January 25 while the date and time of ‘Land Law (including Tenure and Tenancy Law) of regular students of the ninth semester are the same. The students demanded that the university should find a solution to the problem.

Blame game

The colleges have not submitted the fee on time so, students have to appear for the examination on the basis of a permanent registration number (PRN). The administration served a notice to six law colleges for not paying fees on time. The principals of the college and university administration are blaming each other. Students are in trouble in the blame game.