187 firecracker stalls will be set up in city

Firecrackers from Sivakasi and Jalgaon arrive in city

Aurangabad:

Firecracker traders have started setting up firecracker shops, setting aside the losses faced last year. A total of 187 shops will be set up in the city on various grounds in the city. The sellers are now waiting for the permission from the police commissionerate and municipal corporation.

Even last year, the administration had permitted firecracker shops. But corona had undermined the sale of firecrackers. Citizens turned away from buying crackers due to the fear of infection. This time, however, corona has waned off and traders hope for good business. Traders generally procure the fireworks from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, Jalgaon and from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Orders have also been placed for locally made low cost firecrackers from Nashik, Akola and Solapur. Shops will be set up at five places including 65 at Ayodhyanagri, 40 at TV Center and 48 shops at Kalagram Cidco, 24 shops near Renuka Mata temple on Beed Bypass road and 10 shops in Cantonment area. Firework association Ravindra Mule said that work is underway for setting up shops at TV Centre and other grounds. The traders are looking forward to getting the no objection certificates of different government offices.

Variety of firecrackers

Traders bring firecrackers from places like Shivakashi, Varanasi, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Solapur. Firecrackers like jumping frog, Gold whistle, bullet, color smoke, Gold rush will be trending this year. Due to rising inflation, the price of firecrackers has also increased by 15 to 25 per cent, said Gopal Kulkarni, president of Jai Maharashtra Fireworks Association.

Precautions being taken

Tin shed shops are being set up on Ayodhyanagri ground. A distance of 5 feet has been left between each shop. A fire extinguisher, drums filled with water and sand have been kept in front of every shop.