196 booked for fake birth certificates in Sillod; 386 certificates cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Sillod city police have filed fraud cases against 196 people for obtaining birth certificates without proper proof, confirmed sub-divisional police officer Dr Dinesh Kolhe. On Friday, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya visited the police station to review the case and expressed satisfaction with the action taken by police and administration.

Although an Aadhaar card is not valid proof of birth, some individuals misled the authorities to obtain certificates using only their Aadhaar. Sub-divisional officer Latif Pathan canceled 386 such birth certificates on Friday.

Somaiya said investigations of 1,100 more suspected individuals will be completed in three weeks, after which at least 1,000 additional cases will be registered. People whose births did not occur in Maharashtra and who lack valid proof will be expelled from the area.

Certificates obtained solely on Aadhaar without birth or school proof must be returned to the administration, and misuse will invite action, warned Latif Pathan.