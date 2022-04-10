1st ever placement drive held in ICSI city chapter

Aurangabad, April 10:

The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised its first-ever placement drive.

for recruitment of Company Secretary and CS Trainee at the Seminar Hall of the city office recently.

The drive received a good response from recruiters and candidates. A total of four companies and around 10 firms participated in the recruitment drive.

Placement sub-committee chairman CS Paresh Deshpande said that eight candidates walked in for the post of CS and 10 students applied for the CS trainee under the mandatory training structure of ICSI.

Most of the recruiters shortlisted suitable candidates as per their requirements. City chapter chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat said that the motive of this drive was to strive towards supporting the members and students by providing appropriate employment and training opportunities.

‘Best Formal Attire Male and Female award' was given to CS Digamber Kunde and CS Shweta Soni respectively at the end of the programme. Vice-chairperson CS Komal Mutha and committee member CS Prasad Takalkar were present.