1st-Graduation ceremony of MIT today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first graduation ceremony of the Maharashtra Institute of Technology will be organised at 'Manthan' auditorium, at 11.30 am on July 4.

Rishikumar Bagla (Chairman and Managing Director, Bagla Group of Industries) will be the chief guest for this ceremony.

Former Vice Chancellor of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Vijay Pandharipande will be the guest of honour. Chairman of the Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal (GSM) Dr Yadnaveer Kavade and Director General of MIT Prof Munish Sharma will also grace the event.

The dignitaries will confer the degrees on students who have passed the MBA, MCA and M Tech. MIT-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar director Dr Nilesh G. Patil has appealed to all students and their parents to attend the ceremony.