2 booked for demanding ransom

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2022 08:20 PM2022-03-17T20:20:02+5:302022-03-17T20:20:02+5:30

Aurangabad, March 17: Kranti Chowk police booked a journalist and a woman for demanding a ransom of Rs 50,000 ...

Aurangabad, March 17:

Kranti Chowk police booked a journalist and a woman for demanding a ransom of Rs 50,000 to a lady owner of a Cosmetic Centre threatening her that her centre is bogus and they will close it. The incident occurred on the third floor of the HDFC Bank building at Nirala Bazar between March 11 and 14.

The complainant lady runs a cosmetic centre at Nirala Bazar. Journalist Shaikh Rafiq and one lady went to her centre and told her that the centre is bogus and she will have to close it. She will have to pay them Rs 50,000 if she wants to continue running her centre smoothly, they threatened her. Rafiq also chased the woman. Accordingly, a case of demanding ransom has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station while PSI Anita Bagul is further investigating the case.

