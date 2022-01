2 cars dash

Auangabad, Jan 20:

Two cars met an accident near Sangramnagar flyover on Wednesday afternoon. The car driver Yogesh Padalkar (40, near Bhavani Petrol Pump, N-2, Cidco) was going in his car (MH 20 FG 2779). Satish Kisanrao Pawar (Shivshankar Colony, Jawahar Colony) going in another car (MH 20 BC 9777) dashed Padalkar’s car from the opposite direction. Both the drivers and one passenger Ganesh Ugale were injured in the accident. A case has been registered in Satara police station.