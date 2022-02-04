2 chain snatchers arrested

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

Waluj MIDC police arrested two hardcore chainsnatchers on record and seized gold jewellery weighing 36.5 grams and a motorcycle worth Rs 1 lakh, all amounting to around Rs 2.5 lakh from them. The accused have been identified as Lahu Bhagwan Vazire (Vitava and Sameer Chotu Shah (Domegaon).

The chain snatching incidents are on a rise in the city. The snatchers on motorcycle used to target women and snatched chains from their necks. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta directed Waluj MIDC PI Sandeep Gurme to set up a special team and search the snatchers. Accordingly, a team including PSI Chetan Ogale, Prakash Gaikwad, Babasaheb Kakde, Avinash Dhage and others started the search. Through, informers and technical evidences, the police arrested the accused Lahu and Sameer from Davarwadi in Paithan tehsil on Thursday night.

They confessed that they snatched a chain weighing 6 grams amounting Rs 22,000 of a woman in Cidco area on November 29. On January 22, they snatched a chain weighing 18 grams amounting Rs 77,000 of a woman, who had gone to her relatives in Padegaon area. A 12.5 grams chain worth Rs 52,000 of a woman near MGM Hospital, Deolai on January 26.

The police seized all the stolen jewellery and a motorcycle, all amounting to around Rs 2.5 lakh. Both the accused have been remanded in the police custody till February 8.

CP announces reward

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta felicitate PI Grume, PSI Ogale, Gaikwad, Kakade and Dhage and took a decision to give a reward to the police. The women whose jewellery were snatched expressed satisfaction with the arrest and thanked the police.