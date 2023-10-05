2 commit suicide in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in the Hudco area. The incident came to the fore on Thursday morning. The deceased has been organised as Shraddha Rajendra Yadav (37, N-11, Hudco). The reason for suicide possibly is a domestic dispute.

Shraddha worked as a contractual employee with the Maharashtra State Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and her husband works in a company in Pune. She lives with her eleven-year-old daughter and six-year-old son in the Hudco area. On October 4, she came home at around 6 pm, her father was looking after the children. He left when Shraddha was back home. When the children were sleeping, she hanged herself. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station.

Man commits suicide

Dinesh Ramesh Thombre (35) committed suicide by hanging himself in Rajeev Gandhinagar in the Railway Station area. The incident came to the fore on October 3 evening. A case has been registered with the Vedantnagar police station.