2 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Two patients were found in the city and none in the rural areas.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 24

New patients: 02 (City 02 Rural 00)

Total patients: 1,49,754

Cured - 1,46,035

Discharged today: 10 (City 07 03 rural)

Active: 69

Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 24

Total Doses: 39,28,324

First Dose: 26,14,857

Second Dose: 13,13,467