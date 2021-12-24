2 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2021 11:05 PM2021-12-24T23:05:01+5:302021-12-24T23:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 24:
In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Two patients were found in the city and none in the rural areas.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 24
New patients: 02 (City 02 Rural 00)
Total patients: 1,49,754
Cured - 1,46,035
Discharged today: 10 (City 07 03 rural)
Active: 69
Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Friday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 24
Total Doses: 39,28,324
First Dose: 26,14,857
Second Dose: 13,13,467