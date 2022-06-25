2-day CA national conference for CA students inaugurated

Aurangabad, June 25:

The two-day national conference for CA students being organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was kicked off at ICAI Bhavan on Saturday. Chairman and Managing Director of Narayan Infra Ventures Pvt Ltd Dr Ulhas Gavli inaugurated the conference.

Dr Ulhas Gavli guided and focused on improving speaking skills and how to approach for an interview and how one should live his personal life. He also spoke about earning money through a legal path.

Chairman SSEB (BOS-Operations), CA Sushil Kumar Goyal, chairman Board of Studies CA Dayaniwas Sharma and Vice-Chairman Board of Studies CA Vishal Doshi. Around 600 students Participated in the Conference.

Past president of ICAI-CA Atul Gupta guided on technical session on ‘Indirect Tax-GST’ on the first day while CA Sushil Kumar Goyal held a special session about a presentation on BoS. Dayaniwas Sharma guided on the ‘Proposed and News Educational Scheme of CA Student’ in the second special session. CA Vishal Doshi conducted a third technical session on Company Law.

The Conference was conducted under the guidance of conference director CA Umesh Sharma. ICAI City Branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal, WICASA city branch chairman CA Mahesh Indani, CA Ganesh Bhalerao (Vice-Chairman), CA Kedar Pande (secretary), CA Amol Godha (treasurer and CA Rupali Bothra.