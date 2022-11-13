2-day GASCO conference concludes in Waluj MIDC

Aurangabad:

A two-day international conference on 'Global Automotive Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities – Inching Towards Atmanirbhar India' (GASCO CON 2022) organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers, India (SAE India, Aurangabad Division) in Marathwada Auto Cluster at Waluj MIDC area concluded on November 10. The experts guided the industrialists and the suppliers (raw materials) during the conference.

SAE India president Rashmi Urdhavareshe inaugurated the conference in the august presence of Sanjay Nibhande, convenor Ravi Kharul, Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, Dr Ulhas Shinde, Narhari Wagh, S Ramanathan and others on Wednesday.

The vice president of Greaves Cotton, Prashant Narwade, in his inaugural speech said,” It is necessary to plan the supply chain for the progress and expansion of the industries. Aurangabad has become well-known as a supplier of vehicle spare parts on the international level. Moreover, the profit of industries depends upon the supply of raw material and the supply of finished products in the stipulated period.”

The second day of the conference discussed the strengthening of the supply chain in the automobile sector. The experts Rajesh Krishnan (Altair), Arun Kumar Sampat (TCH), Nitin Athawale, Sumant Barwa, Sushmita Gandh, Sanjay Sanghai (Indian Technology), Girish Kokane (Endurance), Prasad Kokil, Mohini Kelkar and others guided the participants in GASCO CON. They underlined the need of converting challenges into opportunities (in the supply chain) to make India Atmanirbhar. The utilisation of modern technology and resources along with traditional resources is the need of the hour. The speakers also clear the doubts of the audience through interaction.

Later on, Bagla Group's Rishi Kumar Bagla also shared his expertise at the conference before its conclusion. SAE India's K Venkatraj, Pawan Chaudhary, MAGIC director Ashish Garde, coordinator Ravi Sarul, Sudarshan Dharurkar, Sagar Murugkar, Dhananjay Narmala, Chetan Sagar, Rajendra Mudkhedkar and others were present on the occasion.