2-day international conference to begin on May 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Computer Science and Information Technology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host a two-day ‘International Conference on Intelligent Systems, Cognitive Science and Knowledge Engineering (ICKE2023)’ beginning on May 8.

Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technology University (Lonere) and Savitribai Phule Pune University-Pune K V Kale will be the chief guest for this session while Gunashekhar Reddy (president, IETE, New Delhi), Prof Dharam Singh Jat (Namibia University of Science and Technology, Namibia), Dr Pankaj Koinkar (Institute of Advanced Science and Technology, The University of Tokushima, Tokushima, Japan) and Dr Debpriya Dutta (scientist, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India) will be the guests of honour. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over it.

Dr S N Deshmukh (conference convenor), Dr C Namrata Mahender (organising secretary) and Dr R R Deshmukh (Technical Chair) will be the guest of honour. Dr B B Waykar (dean, Faculty of Science and Technology) will be the special guest.

A K Nayak (ex- president, of the Computer Society of India) and Dr Vilas Sapkal (Vice Chancellor, MGM University) will be the chief guests for the valedictory ceremony. Y A Kawade (Mentor, MIT, Group of Academic and Research Institution) will be the special guest.