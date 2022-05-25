2-day Open House to begin in Chemical Technology Dept on May 28

Aurangabad, May 25:

The Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise a two-day ‘Open House’ from May 28.

Department head Dr Pravin Wakte said that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole would inaugurate the ‘Open House at 11 am on Saturday. Dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar will also grace the event.

The Chemical Technology Department offers B Tech in ‘Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemicals Technology’ and ‘Food Technology.’

It has M Tech in Drugs and Pharmaceutical Technology, this postgraduate course is not available anywhere in the country. The departments teaching faculties to many industries from the city and the State on research in pharmacy. Some of the teachers have also got patents on their research.

The Department conducts an open house every year. Dr Pravin Wakte appealed to students, parents and research students to visit the department to know about career and research opportunities in pharmacy.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Chandrashekhar Gaurshete, Dr Vivek Rathod, Dr Ganesh Pandhre, Dr Gauri Kallavar, Dr Vinay Lomte, Dr Aniket Sarkate, Dr Sachin Bhusari along with students are taking efforts for the event.