2 dies after dash by train

Aurangabad, March 5:

Two persons died after a dash by Sachkhand Express going towards Nanded in Mukundwadi area railway track on Saturday at around 11 am. One of them has been identified as Baban Sahebrao Hade (59, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) while the identity of the other was not confirmed till late evening, informed Mukundwadi police station PI Brahma Giri.

According to the witnesses, two persons were sitting on the track near Railway Gate No 56. Sachkhand Express came speedily and crushed both of them. One of them was trying to commit suicide while the other was trying to stop him, but in the attempt, both were killed.

On receiving the information, API Sachin Mirdhe and his team rushed to the spot and took the bodies to Government Medical College and Hospital. The police have traced the identity of one person but the other was not traced. A case of accidental death has been registered in Mukundwadi police station.