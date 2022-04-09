2 groups violently clash with each other

Aurangabad, April 9:

Two groups violently clashed with each other at Priyadarshini Garden near the proposed Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in Cidco area on Friday evening. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot but the miscreants from both sides fled from the scene.

Initially, two youths had a quarrel at Priyadarshini Garden. They called their supporters and around 100 people from both groups gathered on the spot. The groups threw stones at each other. One group pelted stones on two motorcycles and severely beat a youth.

The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot, but the miscreants fled from the scene. The injured youth was rushed to the hospital. Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar and his team also rushed to the spot, but the mob was dispersed till then.

After this incident, another youth was severely beaten by some miscreants at Hotel Annapurna opposite Priyadarshini Garden. PI Pawar went to the spot, but the youth refused to lodge a complaint, the sources said.