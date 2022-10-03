2 intervening in quarrel stabbed

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Two friends intervening in a quarrel were stabbed near SBOA School on Jalgaon Road on Sunday night. The injured have been identified as Ravindra Kumbhare Patil and Pranil Vanjare. Case against accused Swapnil Jadhav (25), Akash Thombre (25, both residents of Auditors Society, Mayur Park) and Manoj Bankar with Harsul police station.

Police said, a rickshaw driver Vikas Avsarmol had given Rs 1,500 hand loan to accused Manoj Bankar. On Sunday night, he went to take money from him, but Bankar and his friends Ravindra and Akash attacked him.

Avsarmol’s friends Patil and Vanjare tried to mediate in the quarrel. But, the accused stabbed both of them. A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by Avsarmol. The police have arrested Ravindra and Akash but Bankar is still at large. The injured are being treated in a private hospital.