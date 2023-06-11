2 MBA exam centres changed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Examination and Evaluation Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has changed the two centres of MBA examinations within its jurisdiction.

The examinations of various postgraduate and other courses began on May 31. The university declared the list of centres.

However, two centres of MBA course examination were changed within university for the administrative reasons. The students will take their remaining papers on June 13 onwards at the new centres.

Those students of regular I to IV semesters of MBA (whose names of alphabets are S to Z) course were allotted Rajarshi Shahu Institute of Management Chikalthana, MIDC of the city while they will appear for the remaining papers at Milind College of Science-Nagsenvan.

MBA candidates from Beed city (whose name begins with alphabets A to H) will take their remaining examination at Balbhim College-Beed instead of the earlier allotted centre MVK Mahila Kala Mahavidyalaya-Beed. Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli appealed to the students, teachers and principals to take note of the change in centres.