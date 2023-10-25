2 motorcyclists injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Two motorcyclists were injured after a dash by a speeding truck coming from wrong side near Waluj on Wednesday morning. The truck driver fled from the scene after the accident. The injured have been identified as Manoj Vasant Sonawane (40) and Sainath Gore (28, Bakwannagar).

Both were going on the motorcycle (MH20 CD 6581). While going on Nagar Road, a speeding truck (DD01 A 9934) coming from wrong side dashed their motorcycle. Both the motorcyclists were injured and were admitted to the government hospital. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.