2 NSS volunteers selected for national integration camp

Aurangabad, Mah 31:

Two volunteers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were selected for the national integration camp. Their names are Kiran Bansode from the Computer Science Department and Nikita More from the Department of English.

They were selected in the selection camp held in Kerala between May 15 and 21. Kiran has made up his mind for organ donation.

Both the volunteers were felicitated in a programme held in the Computer Science department. Department head S N Deshmukh, Dr Bharti Gawali, Namrata Mahendra, Dnyaneshwar Pathrikar and English Department head Dr Geeta Patil were present.