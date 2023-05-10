2 Partners booked on charges of murder of suspended police employee

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A suspended police employee Devidas Vishwanath Indore (Dhimbar Galli, Begumpura) was kidnapped and murdered in April 2021 by his business partners to cheat him of Rs 70 lakh. The police did not take cognizance of the complaint lodged by Indore’s wife. After the decision of the court in this regard, a case has been registered against 10 persons at Begumpura police station on May 8.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased wife Varsha Indore, Devidas joined the police force in 2002. He was suspended in a judicial case. Hence, Devidas spending all his savings took a company on rent at Amalner with his partner Ashok Shingare Patil.

On April 9, 2021, Pankaj Battise took Devidas with him to the University ground. The accused severely beat him there and kidnapped him in an auto-rickshaw. At around 9 pm, Varsha received a phone call from Devidas. He told her that Shingare is taking his signs on a blank paper and the accused are planning to cheat him of his money. She suggested Devidas should talk softly with them and get himself released from them. Later, she received a call that Devidas was admitted to Tirupati Hospital in the Waluj area. The relatives went to the hospital, but they were not allowed to meet him stating that he was suffering from corona. Varsha was allowed to him Devidas on the third day. On April 11, 2021, he was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he died the next day. Varsha gave a complaint but the police did not accept it. After the order of the court, a case was registered with Begumpura police station after two years of the incident.

The accused included Ashok Shingare (More Chowk, MIDC, Waluj), Subhash Nikam (Sajapur), Pankaj Battise (Shantipura, Cantonment), Santosh Pandure (Nevasa). Bandu Indore (Pahadsinghpura), Umesh Hajare, Kishor Gaikwad (both Waluj), Bharat Gore, Deshpande, and Uttam Rathod (Waluj MIDC).