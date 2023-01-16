2 sisters' bodies found in well at Kannad

Aurangabad: The dead bodies of two sisters who were missing from Chikalthan at Kannad tehsil of the district since January 14 were found in a well of the same village on Monday. The deceased were identified as Swati and Sheetal Dattu Chavan.

According to details, Dattu Baburao Chavan lives at a farm (gut no 172) in Chikalthan. His two daughters Swati (18) and Sheetal (15) had gone out of home on January 14.

When they did not return home for a long time, the family members searched for them but could not succeed.

Their father Dattu Chavan lodged a complaint with Kannad Police Station.

The dead body of Swati Chavan was found floating in a well of the same farm at 10 am today while Sheetal’s body was untraceable. Later, Sheetal’s body was found at the basin of the well through a fishing hook at 3.20 pm.

On receiving information, API- T R Bhalerao, PSI Ram Barhate, ASI Satish Khosre, Kailas Karwande, Sanjay Atole and Shivdas Borade reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the primary health centre of Chikalthan. After the post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to their relatives.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional officer Mukund Aghav also visited the spot. A case of accidental death was registered with Kannad Rural Police Station.

Swati stood 2nd in HSC from village

Swati Chavan stood second in Chikalthan village school in HSC (March 2022) by securing 76 per cent marks in Arts. Sheetal was drop-out since the eighth standard. The incident of two school students from Kannad drowning in the sea was afresh, and another incident of two girls' death was reported today.