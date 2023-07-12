2-year-old girl dies after boiling water falls on her

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 12, 2023 09:55 PM 2023-07-12T21:55:09+5:30 2023-07-12T21:55:09+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A 2-year-old girl injured after the boiling water fell on her died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday ...

2-year-old girl dies after boiling water falls on her | 2-year-old girl dies after boiling water falls on her

2-year-old girl dies after boiling water falls on her

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 2-year-old girl injured after the boiling water fell on her died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Shidra Harun Shaikh.

Last Friday, Shidra and her sister were playing and her mother was boiling water on the gas stove. She accidentally dashed the stove and the boiling water fell on her. The nearby residents rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with the Cantonment police station.

Open in app
Tags : Government medical college and hospital Government medical college and hospital Indira gandhi government medical college and hospital Neonatal Department of Government Medical College and Hospital Paediatrics Department of Government Medical College and Hospital Medicine Department of Government Medical College and Hospital Department of Medicine of Government Medical College and Hospital Government medical college and hospital nagpur Head of Psychiatry Department of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital Psychiatry department of indira gandhi government medical college and hospital Department of Medicine at Government Medical College and Hospital