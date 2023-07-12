2-year-old girl dies after boiling water falls on her

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 2-year-old girl injured after the boiling water fell on her died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Shidra Harun Shaikh.

Last Friday, Shidra and her sister were playing and her mother was boiling water on the gas stove. She accidentally dashed the stove and the boiling water fell on her. The nearby residents rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with the Cantonment police station.