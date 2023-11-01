20-day Diwali vacation for Bamu, colleges to begin on Nov 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Academic Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday declared the Diwali vacations for the departments and affiliated colleges.

Deputy registrar of the department Dr Ganesh Manza said that the academic departments and affiliated colleges would have 20 days of Diwali holidays from November 5.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole had instructed the officers to announce the academic calendar before the commence of the academic year 2023-24.

The academic calendar is applicable for the main campus of Bamu in the city, the sub-centre in Dharashiv and Ghansuangi Model College and affiliated colleges in the four districts.

As per the academic calendar, the first session of the academic year which began on June 15 will end on November 5 (Sunday). There will be a Diwali vacation from November 6 to 27. The duration of the second session will be between November 28 and May 2, 2024. Dr Manza said that the summer vacation would commence on May 3, 2024.