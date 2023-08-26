200 devotees performed Rudra Puja for rain

Pandit from Bangalore invited specially for the puja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drought situation has arisen in Marathwada due to low rainfall. On this backdrop, 200 devotees performed Rudra Puja on Friday for rainfall.

Rudra Puja was performed at Sai Vrindavan Society on Paithan road on behalf of Art of Living and Vedic Dharma Sansthan. For this, Swami Brahmapadji of Vedic Dharma Sansthan Bangalore, as well as Arjun Maharaj and Surya Maharaj was specially invited. Six Shaktis were worshiped in Rudra Puja.

It includes Ganpati, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Sun God, Mahalakshmi, Saraswati Devi and Gurutva were worshiped as Shakti. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and Anita Ghodele took the initiative. Praveen Pandey, Anil Deshmukh, Santosh Solanke and others worked hard for success.