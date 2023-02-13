21 new wildlife animals admitted in Siddharth Zoo

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Here is a good news for the citizens, especially the kids, as 21 wildlife animals including 10 porcupines, 02 emus, 03 foxes and 06 spoonbills from the Kamala Nehru Zoo in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) arrived at the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Siddharth Zoo on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the AMC will be sending two tigresses from our zoo in exchange to the Ahmedabad Zoo, said the in-charge director of the zoo, Shahed Shaikh.

It may be noted that the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has already approved the transfer of two tigresses from Aurangabad to Ahmedabad in exchange of porcupines, emus, foxes and spoonbills.

The veterinary officer of AMC zoo, Dr Nita Singh examined the health of the new inmates of the zoo. They are in good health, but have been kept in isolation rooms and are being monitored. After a week, these animals will be released in the zoo, said Dr Singh. Former director of zoo Dr B S Naikwade and acting director Shahed Shaikh were present on the occasion.

Tigress Ranjana, Pratibha to Ahmedabad

Two tigresses named Ranjana and Pratibha will be sent to Ahmedabad from Siddharth Zoo. They will be transported probably on Tuesday or Wednesday. It may be noted that the age of tigresses Ranjana and Pratibha is 2 years and 2 months old. They were born to the couple Siddharth-Samrudhi. It is learnt that the

assistant superintendent of Kamala Nehru Zoo Dr D P Solanki and staff will discuss the issue with their superiors and then plan taking of the two tigresses.

17 tigers sent from Aurangabad Zoo

So far, 17 tigers and tigress have been sent to different zoos in the country from the Siddharth Zoo. It includes four tigers each to Borivali (Mumbai) and Katraj (Pune) Zoos; two each to Jijamata Park (Mumbai), Mukundpur Zoo (Madhya Pradesh), Indore Zoo and Tata Zoo (Jamshedpur) and one to Chatbir Zoo in Punjab.

10 tigers in zoo

There are currently 12 tigers in Siddharth Zoo, out of which two tigresses will be sent to Ahmedabad, soon. Hence the 10 tigers will remain in the zoo. They are 7 yellow-stripped and 3 white-stripped tigers.