210 feet high tricolour likely to fly for 365 days

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

The 210 feet high tricolour is likely to remain unfurled throughout the year from coming January 26.

It may be noted that the city’s name reached the national level after erecting 210 feet high tricolour post. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation named Jhansi Ki Rani Garden of Kranti Chowk as Swatnatra Sangram Smarak and erected a flag post of 210 feet.

However, for the last five years, flag hoisting is done only four times a year, that is, on January 26, May first, August 15 and September 17. This flag is hoisted hardly on any other important day of the year except the above four days. District Collector Sunil Chavan has sought cooperation from the industrialist to keep flying this flag for the whole year.

A meeting of the flag committee and office-bearers of industrialists, traders and social organisations was held on Monday. It was chaired by the district collector. He appealed to them to cooperate in the initiative. All appeared positive over this. Therefore, this flag is likely to fly 365 days throughout the year from January 26.

The flagpost was dedicated in November 2017 in the presence of the then Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. The high mast has the flag (size 54 X 36). A searchlight has been installed on it. There is an octagonal monument at the site. There are eight small pillars with insignia on them.

High flagpoles in other places of country

There are high flagpoles in the different parts of the country. Attari Border has the tallest flagpole in the country at 360 feet high, followed by 303 feet at Kolhapur, 293 feet- Ranchi, 291 feet- Hyderabad, 269 feet-Raipur, 250 feet-Faridabad, 237 feet-Pune, 235 feet-Bhopal, 222 feet-Navi Mumbai, 215 feet-Cuttack, 210 feet-Aurangabad, 207 feet each at New Delhi and Lucknow, 206 feet-Jaipur.

The city has high tricolour flags at Kranti Chowk, Chikalthana Airport. The flag at Kranti Chowk is taller than the airport. Its maintenance and repair work was done by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture till now. The maintenance costs Rs 1 lakh per year, while the cost of the flag is Rs 90,000. After the flagpole was erected, the tricolour was regularly hoisted. The flag is getting damaged because of high altitude and high wind speed.