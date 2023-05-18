22 answer books collections centres appointed to avoid irregularities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With a view to avoiding irregularities,the Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) appointed 22 centres to collect answer books to avoid any irregularities.

It may be noted that the irregularities took place at some centres after the examinations within the jurisdiction of the university. The annual March/April summer session examinations of postgraduate courses (old pattern) began on Tuesday.

Considering the irregularities, the university appointed 22 answer book collection centres in the four districts. The centres and principals will have to hand over the answer books in sealed bags at the collection centres at 8 pm, after each paper.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Bamu issued the list of answer books collection centres. The chiefs and principals will face stern action for any dereliction of duty under the different provisions of the Maharashtra Public Univeristies Act 2016.

There are six centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Jalna (four), Beed (eight) and Dharashiv (four).

The names of the collection centres in the district are as follows; BoEE office-Bamu campus, Indraraj College-Sillod, Sant Dnyaneshwar College-Soyegaon, Shivaji College of Kannd, Pratishtan College-Paithan, Vinayakrao Patil College-Vaijapur.