24 corona patients found positive in two days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the last two days, 24 new corona patients have been found in the city. There are currently 52 active patients in the district. Only two patients are from rural areas and 49 patients are from the city. As the prevalence of corona infection is increasing in the city once again, the municipal health department has taken preventive measures.

On the backdrop of an increasing number of patients, the health department has started tracing the persons in contact with the patients. But most of the patients are giving wrong mobile numbers and home addresses. Sources said that it is becoming difficult to trace the contact persons of the patients.

On Tuesday, 12 patients were found positive while on Wednesday, the reports of 12 more new patients came positive. Between April 1 and 12, reports of more than hundred patients have turned out to be Corona positive in the city.

The volume of tests has also increased since the last two days. Therefore, there is an increase in the number of positive patients. As it is currently a festival season, the municipal health department has appealed to the citizens to take care and follow elaborate measures.