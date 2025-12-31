25 subjects came up for discussions in Mgmt Council

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 25 subjects were discussed in the meeting of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) held on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and other members were present. A total of 25 subjects came up for the discussions.

Patrolling in Bamu through vehicle

Approval was also given to provide a vehicle to the security department for patrolling. This vehicle can be utilised by security officers and guards for 24/7 security operations.

Various proposals approved in Mgmt Council meeting

The important subjects discussed and approved at this meeting are as follows:

--The proposal to confer degrees to all eligible graduates of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses, as well as M.Phil and PhD degrees, both in person and in absentia, during the 66th Convocation Ceremony in October-November 2024 and March-April 2025 was approved.

--A decision was taken regarding the appointment of a Cultural Coordinator for various cultural programs organised by the university.

--The report of the PET Examination Error Rectification Committee, constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Shyam Shirsath, as approved by the Management Council, was accepted.

-- Approval was granted to change the name of Deogiri Law College to Dadasaheb Sawant Law College.

--Public holidays for the year 2026 were declared for teachers and non-teaching staff of the university and colleges.

-- Collaboration will be established with an organisation 'Srujan' for student skill development, promoting innovation, and organising various entrepreneurship courses and programmes for youth empowerment.