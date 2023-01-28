25-yrs records to be preserved systematically: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that the records of 25 years in the different departments would be preserved systematically.

He was speaking during his visit to the record room. A ‘write-off’ committee led by registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle was set up to assess outdated and scrap items on the campus.

The sub-committees were also formed. The president and members visited 45 academic and administrative departments including postgraduate, estate, accounts, library, printing press, examination, establishment, study centres and students development section.

During the visit, they took note of items and records available in the department since 1998. The items and records included different proposals, entries, equipment, computer, telephone and vehicles.

VC Dr Yeoole said that the departments were instructed to put records in order.

Finance and Accounts Officer Pradipkumar Deshmukh, executive engineering Ravindra Kale, deputy registrars Dr Visnu Karhale and Sanjay Kawade.