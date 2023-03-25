257-km long drainage pipeline laying in Satara-Deolai

- Project aims to meet the demand for drainage facilities to the population in 2055.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central and the State Governments, both have granted permission to the proposal of laying a drainage pipeline in the Satara-Deolai area under the Amrut 2.0 Mission. As a result, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will soon be floating a tender to lay 257 kilometres long drainage pipeline in the above twin villages. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 275 crore.

Initially, the CSMC will link 35,000 houses which would create sewage of 70 MLD.

Satara-Deolai, the twin villages, merged into municipal corporation limits in 2016. However, these villages continue to deprive of basic amenities like drainage, streetlights, roads and water supply for the last six years. The government is trying to resolve their issues in phases. The laying of water pipelines is underway under the new water supply scheme, but it will take another one or one and a half years to receive water in their taps. Meanwhile, the issue of drainage has been resolved as the Central Government has okayed it by including it under Amrut 2.0 Mission. This gave a push to the civic administration which has geared up to finalise the terms and conditions and publish the tender soon. The project considers the population of 6 lakh persons in Satara-Deolai localities in 2055, said the sources.

STP linkage

The drainage pipeline of the Satara-Deolai will be linked with the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Nakshatrawadi-Kanchanwadi having the capacity to treat 161 MLD of waste. Presently, the STP is treating 65 to 70 MLD of waste.

New proposal of Rs 314 crore

Presently, there are three STPs in the city. They are situated at Nakshatrawadi (161 MLD capacity), Jhalta Phata (35 MLD) and Padegaon (10 MLD). However, the drainage pipelines have not been laid in the new localities. It is learnt that a separate proposal is being prepared to lay drainage pipelines in these new localities by the civic administration. The estimated cost of this proposal could be around Rs 314 crore, it is learnt.