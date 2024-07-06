26.7 K to appear for CTET today

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 19th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at 55 centres in the district on July 7.

Dr Sharda Gupta, Principal of Nath Valley School, is the city coordinator for the CTET.

She said that this year, 26,700 candidates registered to appear for the examination to be held at 55 centres.

Among the notable centres are Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya, Shreeyash Pratishthan's Shreeyash College, Podar International School, Stepping Stones High School, Gurukul Olympiad School, Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar English School, Winchester International English School, Nath Valley School, and many more.

A dedicated team of 13 officials from the CBSE has been working diligently in coordinating the logistics and maintain the standards of the examination process.

Box

Structure & contest of CTET

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers in the CTET.

-- Paper I will be for a candidate who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

-- Paper II will be for an aspirant who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

-- A candidate who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Box

Language of exam

-The main question paper will be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

-- A candidate who scores a minimum of 60 per cent in the test will be considered as a pass.

--Candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, and differently-abled persons, may get relaxation of minimum marks as per the norms.