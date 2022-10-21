26,877 trees recorded so far on app

Aurangabad:

The exact number of trees in the city has not been recorded till date. Taking this into consideration, the Aurangabad First, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Smart City, Prayas Foundation and MGM have jointly begun tree census. In the last month, 26,877 trees have been registered on the app.

The campaign was started on September 7 with public participation. A tree census app was launched by the Aurangabad First in collaboration with Smart City. Students participating in the campaign have to register on this app. So far, students from seven major institutes of the city have participated in the tree census. The trees in the respective institutions and localities have been recorded. The Aurangabad Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh and Paint Manufacturers Association has given white color for this campaign. The tree that was recorded is being marked with circular stripes in white. App creator Rishikesh Dongaonkar said that one to one and a half thousand students of seven institutions participated in the campaign and registered 26,877 trees on the app.

450 varieties of trees can be recorded

The app has the facility of Geo-tagging the tree to make it easier to locate the exact location of the tree. Information regarding whether the tree is on private or government land will be instantly available on the dashboard. Similarly, the name of the tree, the size of the trunk, condition of the tree, location, height will be available. All this information will be submitted to the server of Aurangabad Smart City. In all, 450 varieties of trees can be registered through this app.