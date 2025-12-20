27-Year-old killed, one injured in two-wheeler car collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a two-wheeler and a car near Varathan Pati on the Banoti–Soygaon road in Soygaon. The accident occurred at around 10 am on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Babulal Ugle (27), a resident of Ghosla.

Gopal Ugle, who ran a hotel business in Ghosla, was travelling on a motorcycle (MH 20 HK 0461) along with his friend Amol Borse to Banoti to purchase hotel supplies. Near Varathan Phata, their motorcycle collided head-on with a car (MH 10 CN 722) coming from Banoti towards Soygaon. Gopal Ugle died on the spot, while Amol Borse sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Jalgaon for treatment.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at the Primary Health Centre in Banoti by medical officer Dr Monam Dovhale, after which the body was handed over to the relatives. The last rites were performed at the Ghosla crematorium at around 4 pm. The deceased is survived by his mother and a brother.

On receiving information, Banoti outpost police personnel Sandeep Susar, Raju Barde and Narayan Khode visited the accident site and carried out a panchnama. The process of registering a case was underway till late night.