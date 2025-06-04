28 pc water storage in big dams of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The small, medium and big water reservoirs in the Marahtwada region have 28 per cent storage until June 4. There was rainfall in most of the catchment areas of the region in May.

So, the dams of the division have a considerable amount of water storage in May this year compared to the previous five years. The region has 879 projects, including 11 major, 75 medium, 751 small and 42 weirs.

Water storage

The water storage in big projects of the region during the last five years is as follows;

Years....... Water storage in MCM

2020….1599

2021....1534

2022 ....1063

2023....2109

2024....1530

Storage in medium dams

The water storage in medium projects in Marathwada is as follows;

- There are 75 medium water projects in all the eight districts of the region. They have 19 per cent water storage currently.

- Considering the last five years, the water storage is quite good this year.

- These projects had 50 percent water storage in 2024 followed by 24 pc in 2023, 19 pc in 2022 and 18 pc in 2021.

Water storage in small projects

There is 15 per cent water storage in small irrigation projects in the region.

There are 751 small irrigation projects in the region and have 15 percent water storage.

This water storage is higher compared to the last two years. In 2024, there was six per cent water storage in all these dams while in 2023, there was 13 per cent water storage.