2nd CAP round for agriculture admissions begin

Those who were allotted seats will have to confirm the admissions at the colleges between October 27 and 29. There are 3,380 seats in nine granted colleges and 13,240 in non-aided colleges across the State.

A total of 28,280 candidates registered for the admissions while the merit list of 27,167 candidates was released. The first CAP round was completed on October 20 while the second round began today.

The second round will end on October 29 while the third round will commence in November.

The seats for the third CAP round will be allotted on November 3 and the aspirants will have to report to the allotted colleges from November 4 to 8 to confirm their admission.

The vacant seat details will be released on November 10. The institute-level round will start on November 14. Candidates can submit application forms for the institute-level round between November 15 and 17. The regular classes at the colleges will commence on November 14.