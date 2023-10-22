2nd CAP round for PG in Ayurved, Homoeopathy & Unani to begin on Nov 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) to be conducted the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-II for the admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani under the State quota will commence on November 3.

It may be noted that the process of online registration was carried out for the admissions to

MD, MS and PG in Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani courses candidates who have appeared for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) - 2023 examination, between October 5 and 12. The CAP round I was conducted from October 13 to 19. The cell will hold a stray vacancy round for the vacant seats after the third CAP round. The selection list for the Stray Vacancy Round will be released on December 2.

Box

CAP round -2 schedule

--Selection list for CAP Round -II to be displayed on November 3

-- Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention form from November 4 to 9

--All original documents and requisite fees should be paid with joining

Box

CAP-Round-3

--The selection list for the Mop Up round begins November 25

--Selected candidates can join physically and fill status retention form up to Nov 30

Box

Instruction candidates

--The physical document verification of selected candidates will be done to decide eligibility at the time of joining to respective college in the selection round.

--The reserve category candidates who will fail to submit requisite documents as per respective category will not be allowed to join and will be considered as an open category. Such candidates will be considered for selection in the subsequent round on available seats as per merit and preferences filled by them.