2nd convocation ceremony of MNLU held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University Aurangabad (MNLU-A) was hosted with great pomp and grandeur on its serene campus on Sunday.

Chief Justice of India Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud was the chief guest for the ceremony.

Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Chancellor of the University Justice Abhay S Oka presided over the ceremony.

Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Former Pro-Chancellor of the University Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of High Court of Bombay and Pro-Chancellor of the University Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhaya, Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka and Member, of Planning Board of the University Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala (Chief Justice, Madras High Court and Member, Planning Board of the University) Justice Ravindra V Ghuge (Judge, High Court of Bombay and member, General Council and the Executive Council of the University), Justice Mangesh S Patil (Judge, High Court of Bombay and Member, General Council and Executive Council of the University), along with several other distinguished academicians and luminaries, graced the ceremony with their illustrious presence.

Vice-Chancellor Dr K V S Sarma and Registrar Dr Dhanaji Jadhav announced that degrees were conferred on 180 students of LLM (2021-22), LLM (2022-23) and BA-LL B (Hons)- 2018-2023) batches.

Gold and Silver Medals and rank certificates were presented to the graduates. The ceremony was graced by eminent personalities from the legal fraternity.