3 booked for money rain lure

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Mukundwadi police have registered an offence against three persons including one Tantrik on the charge of cheating a hotel owner for Rs 2.70 lakh under the pretext of doubling his money through the raining of currency notes. The accused Baba, Feroz (both from Aurangabad) and Girniwala (Jalna) have

cheated Devidas Bhaurao Gite (Jaibhavaninagar).

Feroz and Girniwala befriended Gite and told him that they knew one baba who double the income through the raining of money. Later on, they introduced him to Baba. Accordingly, a special pooja was arranged in one room behind a flour mill at Marwadi Galli in Kadrabad (Jalna) from December 1 to 24, 2021. Luring him, Feroz and Girniwala took Rs 2.70 lakh from Gite, but there was no raining of money. Sensing the cheating, Gite lodged the complaint with the police.