3 college students from Jalna beaten up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around five to six residents of a locality in Jalna severely beat a college student as his two girlfriends visited his house. These students were panicked by this incident and left Jalna and reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They spent Saturday night at the Railway Station. On Sunday morning, their family members informed the Damini squad of the city police. The squad searched the three students and helped them.

A 17-year-old boy from Nanded and these two girls from Parbhani and Jalna respectively study in a government college on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Jalna Road. The boy and one of the girls have an affair. Hence, these two girls used to frequently visit his room. On Friday, these two girls went to his room and the nearby residents severely beat the boy. All three students were afraid and left Jalna and reached the city.

On receiving the information Damini squad ASI Lata Jadhav, constable Kalpana Jadhav, and driver Manisha Bansode searched these students through their mobile phone location. They were found at Siddharth Garden. They were brought to the Kranti Chowk police station. The police informed their family members and handed them over.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Amrapali Tayade and PSI Anita Fasate.