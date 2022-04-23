3 corona patients found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, April 20:

In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Three patients were found in the municipal corporation jurisdiction while no patient was found in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,776

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,039

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 05

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 51,85,006

First Dose: 29,57,283

Second Dose: 21,75,765

Precaution Dose: 51,958