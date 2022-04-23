3 corona patients found on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 23, 2022 01:11 AM2022-04-23T01:11:23+5:302022-04-23T01:11:23+5:30
Aurangabad, April 20:
In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Three patients were found in the municipal corporation jurisdiction while no patient was found in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,776
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,039
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 05
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 51,85,006
First Dose: 29,57,283
Second Dose: 21,75,765
Precaution Dose: 51,958