3-day Craft Mela to begin on May 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Faculty of Design of MGM University will organise a three-day ‘Craft Mela’ beginning on May 26. Dean Dr Monika Agrawal said that prominent artists from the different parts of the country would arrive here to present their art and guide the participants. Dr Agrawal said that the dignitaries would inaugurate the event at 4 pm on Friday.

Univeristy chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others will grace the programme. The entry is free for all. Artists like Ganesh Bardu, Vikram Wakle, Siddhart Jadhav, Mrunal Bandkar, Abhishek Nivelkar, Aniket Guare, Shadab Qazi and others will present their arts.

There will be an exhibition of arts and crafts made by students. The arts and crafts included hand made paper stationery, products and paintings. There will be a showroom of Khadi clothes.