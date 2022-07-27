3-day Education Expo to begin in MGM campus today

Aurangabad, July 27:

MGM Private University will organise a three-day ‘Education Expo’ from July 28. A free aptitude test of each visiting student will also be done. University vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal will inaugurate the expo on Thursday while registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and deans of the different branches will also grace the event.

The students and parents will get information about courses like engineering, management, hotel management, fashion, fine art, computer science, information and communication technology, bioscience and technology, basic and applied sciences, performing arts, journalism and media, film arts, photography, Indian and foreign languages, sports and yoga science.

The information on job opportunities and the facility of free aptitude test and career counselling will also be available at the expo between 10 am and 5 pm daily up to July 30. The MGM campus has more than 350 undergraduate postgraduate and diploma courses.