3 held for stealing motorcycles

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police arrested three thieves searching customers for the stolen motorcycles in Waluj industrial area on Saturday night. The police have seized four motorcycles worth Rs 1.40 lakh from them.

Police said, they received the information that some people are searching for customers for the stolen motorcycles in Kamgar Chowk in Waluj Industrial area. The police then laid a trap and arrested three persons including Vishnu Sonawane (20, Shivrai), Shubham Jadhav (19, Waluj) and Akshay Rathod (19, Bajajnagar). They confessed that they have stolen four motorcycle from Waluj area.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI Chetan Ogale, Vinod Nitnavare, Babasaheb Kakde, Pankaj Salve, Suresh Kacche, Avinash Dhage, Mahendra Salunke, Hanuman Thoke, Suraj Agrawal, Yashwant Gobade, Vaibhav Gaikwad and others.