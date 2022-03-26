3 wheeler electric vehicle auto expo concludes

Aurangabad, March 26:

The two day ‘3 wheeler electric vehicle (EV)’ exhibition organized under Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM) received a great response from the city as well as from Waluj industrial area. It is estimated that about 500 EV three wheeler have been booked through this exhibition.

About fifteen EV industries from all over the country participated in the exhibition. On the second day of the expo, Anshul Sharma held a seminar and Manish Oram of Oram Industries gave detailed guidance on charging infrastructure. Various representatives of the industrial organizations visited the expo and took information about the electric vehicles. Also citizens visited the expo in large numbers. Various companies had made available the facility of test drive of their vehicles for the customers. Marathwada Auto Cluster chairman Munish Sharma expressed the view that this exhibition will give impetus to the AMGM concept. MAC director Prasad Kokil, MD Jayant Padalkar, director Ashish Garde, Rajendra Mudkhedkar, Anil Deshmukh, Krishna Dahiphale, Kiran Rajguru were present.