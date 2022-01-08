300 students remain unvaccinated in Bazar Sawangi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 08:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst parents after 300 students of Dnyankunj College (in Bazar Sawangi) had to return homes without taking the Covid vaccine today. The strength of students eligible for vaccination was 400, but the health team after vaccinating 80 students stopped the drive claiming that the stock of vaccines has ended. According to parents, if the vaccine was not available in the stock then why the health personnel has organised the vaccination camp for the students.

It is learnt that the health team vaccinated 434 students of Zilla Parishad school (in Bazar Sawangi) on Friday. They also administered vaccines to 260 students of Sai Public School. Accordingly, the vaccination of Dnyankunj Mahavidyalay was scheduled to be held on Saturday. The vaccination drive started in presence of the medical officer Dr Nilofer Anjum, headmaster H. Dahiphale and others. However, the vaccination got stopped after administering to 80 students. Hence the remaining 300 students present at the camp along with their parents had to return without the vaccine.

When inquired the tehsil medical officer Dr Shinde and medical officer Dr Anjum said that they are facing a shortage of vaccines. As the vaccination was scheduled today, therefore, they continued the vaccination till the stock gets emptied. The remaining students will be vaccinated as soon as the fresh stock of vaccine is received to them, they stressed.